The front end of this vehicle was totalled after a collision on Highway 97 in West Kelowna Monday night. (Riley Howden)

Investigation opened into West Kelowna crash after car evades RCMP

The four-vehicle crash happened Monday night and closed Highway 97 until early Tuesday morning

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) has started an investigation in the police-involved car crash in West Kelowna that sent one man to hospital.

The four-vehicle crash happened Monday evening after a marked police car tried to stop a suspected illegal driver on the Bennett Bridge going into West Kelowna on Highway 97.

After evading the RCMP, the same car driven by a male driver was later involved in a crash with the other three cars, sending the driver to Kelowna General Hospital. There were no other serious injuries.

The IIO investigation will determine what role, if any, the officer’s action or inaction may have had in the crash.

