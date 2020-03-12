Ironman races will continue but with strict precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, the group announced Thursday. (Mark Brett - Western News file)

Ironman races set to continue, with strict precautions

Penticton is set to host to a ‘flagship’ Ironman event on Aug. 30, 2020.

Ironman races will continue but with strict precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, the group announced Thursday.

Penticton is set to host a ‘flagship’ Ironman event which will attract an anticipated 2,500 athletes on Aug. 30, 2020.

READ MORE: Banner year ahead for Penticton with events and festivals galore

These restrictions will be implemented worldwide at all Ironman Group events beginning March 19, and will continue indefinitely.

Athletes who are sick or have been potentially exposed to an infections agent must not compete or attend events, explained the organization.

READ MORE: COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question

Certain races will be postponed or cancelled to due to the outbreak and the group says they will communicate these, “as soon as practical.”

Their goal, if cancelled, will be to move those races to a future date.

They say registered athletes for events that are cancelled due to COVID-19 by the local health authorities will be automatically deferred to the same race in 2021.

Effective March 19 the group will implement social distancing, hygiene first and medical service initiatives at all events.

“This is a highly dynamic situation and we will continue to adapt and adjust as appropriate. We appreciate your patience in the coming days and weeks,” said Andrew Messick President & Chief Executive Officer of The Ironman Group.

“We recognize that this is a challenging time but our community will endure. We are inspired by your ambition, and endeavor to be worthy of your commitment.”

As further updates are available, they will be posted at www.ironman.com/update and www.runrocknroll.com/updates in addition to their individual event sites and social media pages.

Coronavirus

