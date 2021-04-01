‘Is this your generator?’ North Okanagan RCMP

Police are hoping to generate the owner of a large item found north of Enderby.

The North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the owner of a large, towable generator recovered in the Gardom Lake area March 21.

A member of the public discovered the unit on the side of a roadway and contacted police.

“The generator appears to have come disconnected from a vehicle while being towed down the road,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

Police are distributing a photo of the unit with the hope of returning it to its rightful owner. If you believe the generator is yours and can prove ownership, contact Const. Palmer of the North Okanagan RCMP at 250-838-6818.

