FILE – People sit at a table on a temporary street patio allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, outside a restaurant and bar in Vancouver, on Saturday, November 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE – People sit at a table on a temporary street patio allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, outside a restaurant and bar in Vancouver, on Saturday, November 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Is your group of 10 allowed to gather on restaurants patios? Not so fast, Dr. Henry says

COVID rules of six per table still apply to restaurants, pubs, bars

British Columbia last week eased restrictions for the first time in months, allowing people to gather in outdoor, physically distanced groups of up to 10 friends.

With patio season fast approaching, many wondered: can they bring their nine closest friends to eat outdoors at a restaurant?

Not so fast, according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“The same restrictions are in place in bars and restaurants and pubs,” Henry said at a Monday’s (March 15) COVID-19 briefing. “Yes, outdoor patios but the maximum is six…. those same safety protocols are in place.”

But since outdoor groups of 10 have been allowed, some bars have seen an increase in customers misbehaving.

Port Moody brewery Yellow Dog reminded people of the rules in a social media post.

“We’ve noticed an increase in aggressive behaviour towards our staff surrounding COVID protocols and we do not tolerate that,” the brewery stated. “Please review our Tasting Room Policies before dropping by so we can all have a good time safely!”

The rules that continue to be in effect for restaurants, bars and pubs include groups of no more that six people at a table, with all people from the same household, as well as wearing masks unless eating or drinking at the table.

Henry said that if people want to eat with their group of 10, they can do so with a picnic at a park.

READ MORE: Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

READ MORE: B.C. relaxes outdoor gathering rules, allows kids to have playdates

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Family reports UFO sighting near Shuswap Lake

Just Posted

Nevaeh French-Prince. (Contributed)
Missing West Kelowna teen located

The RCMP said the girl is safe and sound

A woman working at Village at Smith Creek alleged her union represented her in an arbitrary manner. (Village at Smith Creek)
B.C. Labour Board dismisses West Kelowna woman’s union complaint

The board found there wasn’t sufficient evidence in the woman’s claim

Rabbits. (Black Press Media file photo)
Celebrate Easter and help the furries friends at the Kelowna BC SPCA

Easter baskets are now on sale $30 for one and $55 for two

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
80 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Fifteen people in the health authority are hospitalized with the virus and three of them are in intensive care

Highway 97A in Armstrong is closed in both directions Monday afternoon, just after 4 p.m., due to a serious accident at Rosedale Avenue. Detours are in effect in both directions. (Bob Dunbar photo)
WATCH: Three hurt in serious Armstrong crash

Single-lane alternating traffic in effect at Rosedale and Hwy. 97A

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

FILE – People sit at a table on a temporary street patio allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, outside a restaurant and bar in Vancouver, on Saturday, November 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Is your group of 10 allowed to gather on restaurants patios? Not so fast, Dr. Henry says

COVID rules of six per table still apply to restaurants, pubs, bars

Lehigh cement plant in Delta is one of the industries affected by B.C.’s carbon tax, giving a price advantage to U.S. and Asian producers. LNG plants add another major emitter. (Black Press files)
Tripling carbon tax will cost B.C. jobs, add to debt, study estimates

B.C. to match federal tax in 2022, then rise from $50 to $170

Britain’s Prince Charles, front from left, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Rear From left, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and her fiancee Prince Harry, right, wait for the Queen to leave by car following the traditional Christmas Day church service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, on December 25, 2017. A new poll suggests just over half of Canadians believe the British monarchy is a relic that Canada should dump, following Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Alastair Grant
Over half Canadians say monarchy is obsolete after Harry and Meghan’s interview: poll

The poll also found that 59 per cent of respondents sympathize more with Harry and Meghan

On Saturday, March 13, a woman, who is not employed by RCR, showed her support for those who have said they do not feel comfortable in their work environment. (Photo submitted)
Employees stage walk-out at Kicking Horse Resort over allegations of workplace harassment

Three employees refused to show up to their shifts today over the allegations

Roch Fortin, owner of the Okanagan’s only maple syrup store Maple Roch in Summerland, shows how sap from sugar maple trees at Nomad Cider is boiled and turned into syrup. (Monique Tamminga)
Turning Summerland sap into sweet syrup

Dozens took in fun of tasting and watching syrup boil on Sunday

(File photo)
Kamloops man charged with forcible confinement, assault, firearms offences

David Norman Myales faces numerous counts in connection to a March 11 incident

About a dozen people came out to Skaha Lake Sunday in Penticton (March 14, 2021) to protest the possibility of alcohol being sold at the beach. (Contributed)
Penticton group rallies to prevent booze sales at Skaha Lake

City council will vote on a multi-million dollar plan to revitalize Skaha Lake park Tuesday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read