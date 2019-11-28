Cold temperatures are expected to persist until the end of the week, according to Environment Canada (Photo by David Goldman/The Associated Press)

It’s expected to feel like -13 C in Kelowna today with the wind chill

Cold temperatures in region are expected to persist until end of week

It’s time for you to take out your winter gloves and boots, if you haven’t already.

Temperatures are expected to feel like -13 Celsius across Kelowna starting on Thursday afternoon with the wind chill, according to Environment Canada.

Cold temperatures for Kelowna and other parts of the Okanagan are expected to persist until at least Sunday. Overnight lows are forecasted to range from -12 C to -13 C for the remainder of the week.

Despite the cold snap, Environment Canada expects sunny conditions for Kelowna through until Sunday when cloudier conditions are expected to materialize in the Okanagan for the start of December.

The conditions are a welcome to some as resorts like Big White Ski Resort start to open their doors for the holiday season.

