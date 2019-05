Marc Bremner and his wife ran into these slackline acrobats on Saturday at Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park. (Photo courtesy Marc Bremner)

People visit the Okanagan to do some fun and crazy things.

Slackline walkers have put high on their list, setting up shop in Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park near Penticton on Saturday.

Penticton resident Marc Bremner spotted the daredevils during a hike. He and his wife first saw them in the parking lot, getting ready, he said.

“We had no idea what they were up to. Later, on our return back, we spotted them doing a high-wire act. It was really kinda crazy to see and not expect to see.”