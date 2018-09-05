It’s a good time to get gas in the Okanagan

Jen Zielinski/Black Press

Gas prices have taken a dive this morning in the Okanagan.

In Kelowna, prices were listed around 141.9 yesterday afternoon but have since dropped to 128.9. Prices have also dropped in West Kelowna to an average of 128.9.

RELATED: Check the price before you pump

Vernon also sits at 128.9 while Penticton’s prices are a little higher at 132.9, according to Gas Buddy.

Kelowna residents were not fond of the price increase in April, and prices remained around the 1.40 mark throughout the summer.

The cheapest gas in the province is in Prince George at 124.9.

