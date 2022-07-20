It’s a party in downtown Kelowna

For the first time since 2019, it’s time for a Kelowna block party and you’re invited!

This Saturday, July 23, the Downtown Kelowna Association’s (DKA) Block Party is back for a day filled with fun for the whole family.

“This will be the 31st DKA Block Party in Downtown Kelowna after being cancelled for the last two summers in accordance with public health orders,” said DKA Executive Director Mark Burley. “This new edition of Block Party will look different as we fit all the vendors, entertainment, and family fun within the footprint of Meet me On Bernard. Even more exciting will be Bernard Avenue businesses setting up in front of their stores, adding to the vibrancy of the event.”

Over 60 companies will have displays and pop-up shops along Bernard Street including food vendors, community groups, artists and much more.

Live music will be on display throughout the day as well on the Westcrop Stage in Neighbourhood Plaza (400-block of Bernard). Some of the local artists set to play include Bray & Co., Bush Party, Chayce Kennedy, Dan Tait, and Mitch Zorn.

Kerry Park will have a Park and Park set-up with bouncy castles and games for children. At Community Square will be the Family Fun Zone, which will feature virtual reality activities, an animatronic dinosaur, science experiments, and face-painting.

The DKA’s Block Party will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They would also like to remind residents and visitors that the downtown streets will be busy from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. as exhibitors are packing up and leaving the area.

Arts and EntertainmentCommunityEventsKelowna