‘It’s great that midwives are included’ in rollout of B.C.’s COVID vaccine plan, says college

The order will help the province staff the mass vaccination clinics planned for April

A public health order has extended the types of health care professionals who can give the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo courtesy of CHI Franciscan)

In preparation for mass vaccination clinics, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry extended temporary authorization for more health care professionals to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, including midwives, dentists and retired nurses.

Now that all long-term care home vaccinations are complete, the next phase of the public vaccination plan is triggered starting with people 90 years and older.

Health officials are planning mass clinics across the province, some requiring upwards of 500 staff, hence this order that significantly increases the number of people eligible for the work.

Johanna Ward, spokesperson for the BC College of Nurses and Midwives said their members have enthusiastically responded to the news, asking where they can sign up to help.

“It’s great that midwives are included, they are high functioning, highly educated professionals who are more that qualified to administer the vaccines.”

The health order details which part of vaccine administration (there are four steps) each profession would be able to do, and stipulates what extra training is required for each. For example the BC Centre for Disease Control has a course specific for COVID-19 immunization. There’s also a course for vaccine storage and handling, anaphylaxis treatment and more.

Other professions included in the order are: pharmacy technicians, nursing and midwifery students, dental hygienists, podiatrists, anesthesia assistants, and medical laboratory technologists and assistants.

The order does not require these professionals to participate in the vaccine clinics, it just makes them eligible.

