‘It’s hard to run a business with the amount of theft that goes on’: Kelowna business break-in

Lux Quality Homes is located on Asher Road in Rutland

Lux Quality Homes claims that they were broken into on Dec. 1. (Brad McNaughton/Submitted)

A business in Rutland was broken into in the wee hours of the morning and approximately $12,000 worth of tools and electronics were stolen.

Lux Homes, located at 106-145 Asher Road in Kelowna, was the victim of a theft at 4a.m. on Dec. 1.

Owner Brad McNaughton told Capital News that the door was locked but the suspect popped it open.

He said that the suspect took tools, computers and accessories.

“It is hard to run a business with the amount of theft that goes on,” said McNaughton.

In the past he has had equipment stolen from his work cargo vans.

He said that neighbouring businesses told him that their security footage captured the suspect “casing” the business before breaking in.

McNaughton said that the company has filed a police report. Capital News has contacted the RCMP and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

