‘It’s still early’: Flu rates down so far this year at Interior Health

At Kelowna General Hosptial, there have been about 50 confirmed cases

The influenza season is still in mid-swing, but flu patient rates reported by Interior Health are down so far through the year.

At Kelowna General Hospital, there have been about 50 confirmed cases of influenza A and B from the beginning of the season up to Jan. 4 with the flu season not significantly impacting hospital operations.

“This is about what we would expect during flu season,” said Karl Hardt with IH communications.

“We are not seeing the same rates and impacts to KGH as they are seeing in other jurisdictions like Alberta.”

READ MORE: Urgent and primary care centre officially opens in Kelowna

READ MORE: Canada to bolster screening of central China passengers for virus at 3 airports

There was a spike of flu patients through the holidays, but those rates are usually attributed to more emergency department visits since family doctor offices are most likely closed.

Hardt noted that there has been only a limited number of flu outbreaks at local long-term care homes this year and that there are currently no outbreaks at care homes in Kelowna as of Jan. 17.

Though reported flu rates are down at Interior Health, it is still early in the season with mixes of influenza A and B being seen in Okanagan communities.

The flu shot is still available in Kelowna and the Okanagan, visit interiorhealth.ca for more information.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.