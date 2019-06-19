It’s that time again! Property tax deadlines are nearing

Kelowna homeowners need to have their payments in by July 2.

Attention all Kelowna home owners, the time has come to pay your property tax.

The deadline for Kelowna property tax payments and homeowner grants is Tuesday, July 2.

“For residents who want to skip the line, making an online payment through their bank is the most convenient method to pay this year’s taxes,” the city’s revenue supervisor Angie Schumacher said.

“We recommend making online payments a couple of business days in advance, as some banks hold payments or are located in different time zones,” she said. “This will help ensure we receive the payment on time and avoid a penalty being applied.”

READ MORE: Rural property taxes due July 2 for Central Okanagan district

Residents can also pay through their bank, by mailing a cheque or by paying in person at City Hall or Parkinson Recreation Centre during regular business hours.

The city reminds people who decide to mailing payments to make sure it will arrive by the deadline.

Residents participating in the pre-authorized withdrawal system are responsible for making their final June payment through their bank or in person at City Hall.

“Property owners can also register for the City’s free online billing platform to easily access and manage their City tax and utility accounts in one convenient online location, including if they own multiple properties,” Schumacher said.

READ MORE: Tax time for property owners in Kelowna

If payments are late, homeowners will be subjected to a five per cent penalty and a second five per cent penalty will be added to those owing amounts after Aug 6. These late fees fall under the provincial Community Charter legislation regulations.

If you think you won’t be able to pay your taxes, the city says some residents may qualify for the provincial tax deferment program, a low-interest loan to pay their annual property taxes on their principle residence. Residents can apply for the homeowner grant by visiting kelowna.ca/propertytax and submit their deferment application to the City of Kelowna before July 2.

