Jackknifed semi closes Hwy 5

Highway 5 is closed following a vehicle incident between Othello Rd and Merritt this morning.
DriveBC says the incident invloves a jackknifed semi at Larson Hill.
Assessments are underway.
No word yet on when the highway will reopen.
No estimated time of reopening
