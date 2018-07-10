Jackpine Lake fire remains at 1 hectare

Firefighters are combating the blaze near West Kelowna

The Jackpine Lake wildfire, located 15 kilometres north of West Kelowna, has not grown in size overnight.

“We’re estimating it at one hectare,” said fire information officer Nicole Bonnett.

Three firefighters are currently on scene and more will combat the blaze later today near Jackpine Lake Forest Service Road.

Nine firefighters battled the blaze last night until dark, she said.

“We have the machine guard dug in around the perimeter and the crews will continue their suppression action for the rest of the day, they’re making really good progress,” Bonnett said.

The fire is not close to any structures and is located in a fairly remote area. The fire started July 9.

Rain weather has been predicted for the Central Okanagan today, with clear skies for the rest of the week.

