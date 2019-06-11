Jaide & Joel’s Baking Co. is set to open their cafe on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Supplied)

Jaide and Joel to open vegan, gluten-free bakery cafe

Kelowna duo to offer more variety to local culinary scene

Joel Murga and his partner in life and business, Jaide Hatfield, are living out one of their dreams with the grand opening of Jaide & Joel’s Baking Co. — and only two years after opening their business.

The creative masterminds behind the vegan doughnuts you can purchase from Natures Fare, Blenz and Pulp Fiction will open their own storefront this Thursday on Osprey Avenue.

“When we first started, we always dreamed of having a little cafe where we could display what we really what we wanted to do, share more baking and offer new items,” co-owner Murga said.

VIDEO: Vegan, gluten-free Kelowna doughnut business expanding in the Okanagan

Not only is the couple expanding their reach, but their menu as well. They will offer their fan-favourite doughnuts alongside a variety of other vegan and gluten-free products, including breads, cinnamon buns, cookies, ice-cream sandwiches, plus all of these goodies will be baked fresh with the freshest ingredients.

The duo said when they first started baking together, they were going to ensure all of their products were both gluten-free and vegan, “because it’s hard to find both combined,” Murga explained.

Baking is a science, Murga said. And the two have faced challenges in perfecting their formulas.

“It has been quite a journey,” Murga said. “There are always recipes that work sometimes and then, all of a sudden, they go wrong for no good reason.”

READ MORE: Vegan life: Market returns to Kelowna just in time for spring

“We spend a lot of time searching for the best recipes that are the best tasting,” he said. “We dedicated a lot of our time to finding the best ones and tweaking them.”

Murga said his and Hatfield’s academic background includes some chemistry and science which has benefited them on their baking journey.

“Every time we go to bake, we use what we learn and we started to notice a pattern to see how things work,” Murga said.

Jaide and Joel’s Baking Co. will open its doors every Thursday starting June 13, and the owners are really hoping to get to a point where they can open their doors every day.

“We believe everyone will be able to enjoy our baking, vegan or not,” Murga said. “Our taste testers, they’re not vegan or gluten-free, so they’re a tough crowd.

“This isn’t your typical vegan and gluten-free baking where people think it’s cardboard,” he added. “We try hard to make it taste like the real thing.

Jaide & Joel’s Baking Co. will officially open its doors at 585 Osprey Avenue Thursday, June 13, at 10 a.m. and stay open until 5 p.m., or until they sell out of their treats. As a special offer, they’re giving 15 per cent off to the first 10 customers.

Joel Murga (left) and Jaide Hatfield are the masterminds behind Jaide & Joel’s Baking Co. The Kelowna duo have always wanted to open their own bakery and that dream will become a reality this Thursday. (Supplied)

