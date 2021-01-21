The Salmon Arm health area saw 36 new COVID-19 cases reported between Jan. 10 and 16. (BCCDC Image)

January COVID case numbers in Salmon Arm area already exceed 2020 total

Live data suggests Salmon Arm area saw 53 reported COVID-19 cases between Jan. 3 and 16.

The Salmon Arm area has experienced more COVID-19 cases already in 2021 than it did for all of 2020.

According to recently released BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), the Salmon Arm local health area has had 53 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported between the beginning of the year and Jan. 16.

Only 52 cases were recorded in the area for all of 2020.

The local health area, which also includes Sicamous and the surrounding rural areas, saw 36 new cases reported between Jan. 10 and 16. From Jan. 3 to 9, 17 cases were reported.

Although Jan. 10 to 16 saw Salmon Arm’s sharpest rise in new cases yet, the trend elsewhere is reversing with fewer new cases in Vernon, Enderby and Penticton compared to the previous week. The Kamloops and Kelowna areas both saw slightly more new cases than the previous week.

Because BCCDC must use what it calls live data, it’s not possible to get a precise number. For instance, cases with missing address information or those from out of province aren’t mapped. Also, not all infected individuals may have been tested and reported.

A BCCDC map with an updated total number of cases is released monthly, while data on new reported cases is presented each week.


Coronavirus

Most Read