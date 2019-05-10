Tokara Group founder Art Lee performing at Knox Mountain in Kelowna, photo taken by Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media

Japan Taiko Drummers group performs atop Knox Mountain

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra joins Tokara for Asian Fusion

A musical group from Japan could be heard atop of Knox Mountain in Kelowna Friday for a sneak peak performance before they take the stage for Asian Fusion with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra.

In part of Asian Heritage Month, Tokara Group performed original songs including pop, nio, nagisa monogatari, Artistic Director and Founder of the taiko drummers of Japan group Art Lee said Saturdays Asian Fusion will see a different set of songs performed. “Tomorrow is going to be very different, we will be performing a song we play everywhere we go and it is actually our signature piece and it’s a very fun piece and hopefully we can get the audience up and dancing,” said Lee.

READ MORE: Guide to events, concerts and entertainment in Penticton

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra will be performing with Tokara and will be joined by Chinese arousal performer Nicole Ge Li.

“It is going to be a really different kind of concert for us and we are really excited and it’s a great way to learn more about the Asian heritage,” said music director of the Okanagan Symphony, Rosemary Thompson

READ MORE: TGIF: Concerts and event listings

The performance is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre and in at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre at 7:00 p.m.

For information on other events happening for Asian Heritage Month visit the Asian Heritage website.

Here’s a sneak peak of Tokara Group:

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ICBC told to change $50 unlisted driver protection fee

Just Posted

The many hats of a B.C. conservation officer

Not just the “bear police,” conservation officers have similar authority to RCMP

Kelowna trial continues for man charged with second-degree murder

Trial of Steven Randy Pirko continued May 10 in B.C. Supreme Court

Celebrate Mother’s Day with Musaic Vocal Ensemble’s “From Here to There”

The choral show brings together the music of Canada and Scotland

Community social development grants on the line at Kelowna city hall

This year 12 groups are in line to share $187,000 in grant funding

Paralympian stops in Kelowna along coast-to-coast hand bike ride

Jimmy Pelletier stopped to speak with students at l’École de l’Anse-au-sable on May 10

‘Fire bags of death’ land in Wood Lake

A group of fishermen in Lake Country watch burning sky lanterns drop into Wood Lake

ICBC told to change $50 unlisted driver protection fee

Attorney General David Eby has directed ICBC to refine three components to its revamped rate structure

Merritt RCMP probe suspicious death; man arrested

Police were responding to reports of a sudden death in a home

New rules for ships implemented to protect killer whales off B.C. coast

Ships must keep 400-metre distance as part of the new rules by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans

A look back in time: The famous Clyde “Slim” Williams

Slim was known for wanting to connect the unchartered coastal range with the Canadian road system

North Okanagan could ban single-use plastic bags by 2020

District ultimately would like to see a provincial ban

Grant funding moves Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail along

Funding will help with hiring of project manager for proposed 50-kilometre trail system

Chilliwack bus driver on wrong side of road wasn’t unsafely crossing train tracks: school district

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

UPDATE: Highway reopened following crash near Vernon

Several patients taken to hospital in MVI near Swan Lake

Most Read