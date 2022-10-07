Jaqui McDermott (Photo - @MerrittRCMP/Twitter)

Jaqui McDermott ‘disappeared without a trace,’ near Merritt, says mom

Go Fund Me page raises $44k in less than two days

“Every time you close your eyes, you go down a rabbit hole that you don’t want to go down… Basically disappeared without a trace. It’s unbelievable. It’s crazy.”

That’s how the mother of 22-year-old Jaqui McDermott, Nathalie St. Maurice, describes knowing her daughter is missing, as shared on a Go Fund Page established by the family.

McDermott was last seen on September 29. She was on her way to a yoga retreat near Merritt. Her vehicle was found, broken down on Highway 97C between Merritt and Logan Lake with all her belongings left in the van, and community members recalling seeing her around her vehicle.

RCMP, including air services and police dogs, and Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR), conducted a search of the area without results.

According to Princeton GSAR manager Paul Fyfe, three mounted members of that team were involved in the search effort, which is planned to continue over the Thanksgiving weekend.

In less than two days the Go Fund Me has raised more than $44,600.

The fundraiser was started by Jaqui’s aunt, Christine Ashton McDermott.

Jaqui is from Ontario’s Waterloo Region, approximately 98 km west of Toronto.

“Understandably, Jaqui’s parents want to be in British Columbia, to support the search effort, and be there when Jaqui is found. Jaqui’s parents also want to be able to potentially support additional search and investigation efforts. This means substantial costs, including air travel, hotel, meals, poster supplies, volunteer supplies, potential investigator costs, etc,” stated Christine.

Jacqueline McDermott is described as:

• Caucasian female

• 22 years old

• 5’ 7 (170 cms)

• 111 lbs (50 kgs)

• Curly blonde hair

• Fair complexion

• Medium build

• Nose piercing

If you see Jacqueline, or know where she may be, contact the Merritt RCMP at (250) 378-4262.

Related: Missing woman from Kamloops, last seen in Merritt

Related: Police believe missing Merritt cowboy was the victim of homicide

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Advance polls in Kelowna/West Kelowna ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
Next story
RCMP search for Princeton man, last seen Sept. 28

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (Capital News file photo)
Province to help fund improvements to Kelowna corridor

Jaqui McDermott (Photo - @MerrittRCMP/Twitter)
Jaqui McDermott ‘disappeared without a trace,’ near Merritt, says mom

Common area in the new Mission Gospel facility (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
A look inside Kelowna’s newest Mission Gospel house

Colton Dach. (Kelowna Rockets/Submitted)
Dach returns to Kelowna Rockets from NHL training camp stint

Pop-up banner image