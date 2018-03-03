Discovery Channel’s Jay Ingram will talk about Alzheimer’s disease at a special presentation March 20, at the Kelowna Community Theatre. He is making similar presentations in Kamloops and Oliver. - Credit: UBCO

Jay Ingrim to speak on Alzheimer’s in Kelowna

The Discovery Channel star will be in Kelowna March 20

Celebrate your age this month with Discovery Channel’s Jay Ingram.

UBC Okanagan’s Institute for Healthy Living and Chronic Disease Prevention has teamed up with Interior Savings Credit Union and the Interior Health Authority to present dozens of free events and activities to mark Celebrate Aging Month.

Topics such as the science behind sleep, technology tips, fraud prevention, maintaining mobility, understanding arthritis and introductions to Pickleball and PokemonGo for older adults are a few of the events organized for March.

Along with those activities, organizers have planned a special presentation by Discovery Channel’s Jay Ingram. Ingram will be in Kamloops, Kelowna and Oliver in mid-March, where he will address the three questions everyone has about Alzheimer’s disease: Will I get it? What can I do to reduce my chances of getting it? And if I do get it, what happens then? His Kelowna presentation takes place Wednesday, March 20 at 7 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

For the past five years, March has traditionally been set aside as a time to celebrate growing old, while also getting pointers and tips on how to embrace the process. The aim is to inspire and inform the community on steps everyone can use to age well—both mentally and physically, says UBC Professor Joan Bottorff.

Bottorff, director of UBC Okanagan’s Institute for Healthy Living and Chronic Disease Prevention, says not only are the number of older adults in BC increasing, but they are living longer than anywhere else in Canada.

“Focusing on how well we age is key to enhancing the quality of our later years,” says Bottorff. “There are many ways to support older adults so they can enjoy healthier and happier lives in a variety of settings and circumstances, and we want everyone to know about them.”

A full list of events is available at okanaganembraceaging.com. All events are free but registration is required.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Repeat champs at OC spaghetti bridge competition
Next story
Memorial for former B.C. premier Dave Barrett before celebration of life

Just Posted

Jay Ingrim to speak on Alzheimer’s in Kelowna

The Discovery Channel star will be in Kelowna March 20

Vehicle incidents close both Coquihalla and Highway 3

No word on when the Hope-Princeton might reopen

Coquihalla mess at Box Canyon stops traffic northbound

‘Slicker than snot on a doorknob,’ warns 4-wheel drive enthusiast

Doctor assaulted at Kelowna General Hospital

A doctor was punched by a patient at the hospital Tuesday night

Updated: Lanes on Highway 97 reopen after rockslide

The rockslide occurred around 3 p.m. just south of Antler’s Beach.

Repeat champs at OC spaghetti bridge competition

Grade 9 students from Lumby stand as champs at 35th annual contest at Okanagan College in Kelowna

Nav Canada says not enough air traffic controllers are women, minorities

Less than 25 per cent of the workforce at the Montreal control centre are women

Washington Legislature phases out Atlantic salmon farming

Bill targets Canada’s Cooke Aquaculture Pacific, largest producer of farmed Atlantic salmon in U.S.

Memorial for former B.C. premier Dave Barrett before celebration of life

New Democratic Party swept to power in the B.C. for the first time in 1972 under Barrett’s leadership

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Line-up set for B.C. championship Saturday in Langley

Three provincial champs will be crowned at the Langley Events Centre

Motorists rush to help injured truck driver on Highway 3

A semi-truck crashed into a power pole near Hedley on Highway 3

Predators rally to beat Canucks 4-3 in OT

Jarnkrok nets winner for Nashville 43 seconds into extra time

Humane Societies search for owner of B.C. dog dropped off in Calgary

The stray dog was picked up in Revelstoke and dropped off at the Country Hills Animal Hospital earlier this week

Most Read