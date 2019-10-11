Jay-Z is officially business partners with Kelowna-based Pela (photo courtesy Jay-Z Facebook page)

Jay-Z invests $5M in Kelowna-based company

Pela is a Kelowna-based company that makes the world’s first compostable phone case

JAY-Z and other investors with Marcy Venture Partners (MVP) are betting on a Kelowna-based company.

The group, along with Kensington Capital, announced a $5 million investment to help fund the growth of Pela — a Kelowna-based company who are makers and distributors of the world’s first compostable phone case.

The company was originally founded by Jeremy Lang in Saskatchewan, however the headquarters moved to Kelowna last year to help with the company’s expansion. The company’s flagship flax-oil seed material that helps to make the the phone is still being produced in Saskatchewan.

Pela public relations specialist Catie St. Jacques said the investment will bring multiple jobs to the Kelowna company.

“We’ll be adding 15 job opportunities to our Kelowna team with the investment,” said Pela in a press release.

View this post on Instagram

Do you love your Pela Case? Why not share it with the world? I LOVE getting to see all of the beautiful photos and captions that y'all write. ⁠ ⁠ Use the hashtag #PelaCase and we'll share our favorite ones on our feed!⁠ ⁠ Plus, if you really like talking about us and sharing eco-friendly tips with your followers you should absolutely sign up to be one of our ambassadors! We'll equip you with the tools to use your platform to create a more sustainable world (plus free pela swag 😉)! ⁠ #PelaCase #PelaVison⁠ ⁠ Credit to⁠ 1. @oysterpromo⁠ 2. @chicchidisalute⁠ 3. @janapk_⁠ 4. @thegeekyveg⁠ 5. @_jolennee_⁠ 6. @murphandmonty ⁠ 7. @anonymousrhi⁠ 8. @flyingtembo⁠ 9. @anet_hod⁠ 10. @ecofriendly_friends⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #believeinbetter #leadtheway #bethechange #pelacase #pelafam #ecofriendly #ecofriendlyproducts #sustainability #zerowaste #savethewaves #sustainabilitymatters #gogreen #eco #iphonecase #compostable #reducereuserecycle #iphoneaccessories

A post shared by Pela Case (@pelacase) on

St. Jacques said there are a couple of plans moving forward with the investment.

“We’re really grateful for the funding with MVP and to expand and grow with that investment. We’re looking forward to getting more retailers.”

Among the new retailers set to carry the IPhone and Android Pixel cases is Target. The company will begin distributing their products to the company nation-wide starting Oct. 20.

The phone case stands apart from others by breaking down if left in natural environments likes carbon, water and organic matters.

The idea for the company started out in 2010 by Lang after he was struck by all the small pieces of plastic washing up on local beaches.

To learn more about the company, you can visit their website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP officers recognized for taking down Hells Angels, fighting wildfire

Just Posted

Jay-Z invests $5M in Kelowna-based company

Pela is a Kelowna-based company that makes the world’s first compostable phone case

Drag superstar AJA in Kelowna this weekend

AJA will be performing at Sapphire on Saturday night and embarking on a private wine tour on Sunday

New milk donation depot opens in Kelowna to help at-risk babies

Interior Health opened depots in Kelowna and Kamloops earlier this week

RCMP officers recognized for taking down Hells Angels, fighting wildfire

The ceremony took place on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Four Points by Sheraton in Kelowna

Candidates discuss possible minority government at West Kelowna forum

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates talk about how they’d handle a hung parliament

Election 2019: Daniel Joseph — independent candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Daniel Joseph is running as an independent candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country

Salmon Arm’s bid to host Junior A Hockey Championships proves unsuccessful

Eight Canadian communities submitted bids, Shuswap bid made top three

RCMP on scene of hours-long standoff with man at remote cabin north of Nelson

Few details are available, but RCMP say negotiations are underway

B.C. advocate against sexual violence files for mistrial after sex assault conviction

Founder of Fortress Foundation found guilty of 2017 sexual assault

Yukon declares climate emergency

Territory joins nearly 500 federal, provincial and municipal governments to do so in the last year

EDITORIAL: Considering the promises

During the election campaign examine how the various parties will fulfill their promises to voters

$12,000 ring stolen from parked vehicle in Nanaimo

Handmade gold and diamond ring stolen along Pine Street

North Okanagan clinics look overseas to find doctors

Doctor shortages felt countrywide, but rural areas hardest hit

Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

Most Read