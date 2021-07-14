Jeep collides with tree in Value Village West Kelowna parking lot

One person was transported to hospital

One person is being transported to hospital after the vehicle they were travelling in smashed into a tree.

The incident happened about noon, Wednesday, in the parking lot of the Value Village in West Kelowna.

It’s unclear what caused the Jeep to ram into a tree in the parking lot.

Emergency crews assessed an individual on scene and BC Ambulance transported them to Kelowna General Hospital.

Traffic along Louie Drive was congested while emergency crews were on scene.

car crashCity of West Kelowna