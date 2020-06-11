Jet Ski, boat collide on Osoyoos Lake during windy conditions

No serious injuries, fire chief encouraged safety, doesn’t want to see another tragedy

Windy conditions may have led to a watercraft collision Wednesday on Osoyoos Lake, between a jetski and a boat. (Stock photo - Pixabay)

Windy conditions on Osoyoos Lake may have led to a watercraft collision between a Jet Ski and a boat, on Wednesday.

The Osoyoos Fire Department responded to the collision at approximately 2:14 p.m. on June 10, however they were not required to assist in a rescue.

A passerby on a nearby boat was able to recover the individual in the water and bring them to shore. No one was seriously injured; no one was transported to hospital.

“It sounds like there was a collision between a boat and the Jet Ski, there was quite a high amount of wind … when I turned up there, there were white caps on the water,” said fire chief Dave McMahon.

The collision occurred on the south side of the lake, south of the Hwy 3 bridge near Haynes Point.

The Lake, McMahon said, has a history of tragedies.

“There has been a number of tragedies on this lake, and we don’t want to see another one,” he said.

On June 8, 2019, Nicholas Trask and Ryan Ellison were killed in a fatal boat crash on Osoyoos Lake. Trask and Ellison were out fishing in a red speedboat when they collided at full speed with another boat.

READ MORE: Family commemorates Osoyoos boat crash victims one year later

McMahon encouraged those using the lake to be safe, especially during windy conditions.

“We obviously want to encourage people to enjoy the lake … but certainly, when there are white caps on the water, you need to be extra vigilant. People can get lost amongst the spray and all the rest of it.”

Anybody operating a watercraft, McMahon explained, should have their proper boating license and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including flotation.

“People, at times, are not aware that even on a Jet Ski they should still carry some sort of personal light that they can use to attract attention, and warn other people of their location,” he said.

“Giving a wide berth, giving people time to make maneuvers and safely pass by; it sounds like these people didn’t observe each other and somehow came together.”

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for South and Central Okanagan

@PentictonNews

editor@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collision