Fluor Energy and Chemicals group president Jim Brittain, LNG Canada CEO Andy Calitz and JGC Corporation chairman and CEO Masayuki Sato at the April 2018 announcement of the awarding of the contract to JGC Fluor. (Photo supplied)

JGC Fluor gets go-ahead to start construction on LNG Canada

Notice to Proceed issued on Tuesday, October 30

LNG Canada this week gave joint venture partners Fluor and JGC the go-ahead to proceed with the construction of the $40 billion liquefaction plant in Kitimat.

LNG Canada spokesperson Susannah Pierce said Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor JGC Fluor was handed a Notice to Proceed (NTP) on Tuesday, October 30.

“The NTP is considered standard contracting practice and provides permission to the contractor to begin work subject to the conditions of the contract between the two parties,” said Pierce. “It is a formal start to the work to complete design and move into construction.”

Texas-based Fluor and Japanese construction company JGC were selected in April 2018 as the joint venture contractor to build the $40-billion plant in Kitimat.

READ MORE: FLUOR JGC named lead contractor

Fluor-JGC won the bid to construct the plant ahead of their three rivals, TechnipFMC and KBR Inc., Bechtel Canada and Chiyoda Canada, and Saipem SpA and Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. BV.

The joint venture of JGC and Fluor has significant experience in Canada, combined with extensive LNG and mega project experience, and will be responsible for directly hiring the majority of the thousands of skilled workers required during the five-year construction period.

“The commitments LNG Canada has made to ensure the project hires locally and within B.C., prior to hiring from the rest of Canada, will be executed by the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor,” said Pierce.

“LNG Canada’s commitment to some positions being made available for apprentices – open equally to women and men – will also be delivered by the EPC contractor.”

Notice to Proceed is only issued once a positive Final Investment Decision is announced. The NTP authorizes JGC Fluor to go ahead with construction and allows contract payments to begin.

READ MORE: LNG Canada announces positive Final Investment Decision

Email the newsroom

Connect with us on Facebook

Previous story
Heavy rain has caused flooding in B.C. town
Next story
X gender identity now recognized on B.C. IDs

Just Posted

Kelowna man awaiting trial for 2013 killing back in custody

A new bail hearing for Thomson will be held Nov. 15.

More collaboration needed for lakeshore protection

Local groups come together to discuss protection efforts in the Okanagan region

DNA confirms couple died in plane crash near Revelstoke

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton in November 2017 with two people onboard when it went missing

Kelowna police officers honoured for brave rescue

Three officers received bronze medals from the Lieutenant Governor

Brutus Beefcake headlines Okanagan wrestling tour

The WWE legend reflects on the record B.C. tour of 32 events in 32 days

Rainy weekend ahead for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is forecasting wind and rain for the weekend

JGC Fluor gets go-ahead to start construction on LNG Canada

Notice to Proceed issued on Tuesday, October 30

Protesters delay debate involving ex-Trump strategist Steve Bannon

Police intervened in Toronto as chanting protesters delayedthe start of a debate featuring Steve Bannon

Teacher shortage leaves B.C. French immersion class learning in English

Concerned parents seek to speak to school board, advocate for solutions for teacher shortage

The cost of Calgary hosting the 2026 Winter Games

A breakdown on the cost of the games should the city win

Asylum seekers will wait up to two years for refugee claims to be processed

The Immigration and Refugee Board says wait times are currently at 21 months

Trial of Toronto woman in fatal stabbing hears of her mental illness

Rohinie Bisesar pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder

Tearful farewell in Okanagan for Greyhound Canada

Blake Moore’s first route - and his last- as a Greyhound driver was to Penticton

B.C. paramedic aims to save lives with multi-language translation book

James Shearer has launched the Emergency Medical Translator – which he calls one of the first tools designed specifically for emergency environments

Most Read