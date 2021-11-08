The Jingle Bell Build kicks off today (Nov. 8) and will run until Dec. 17. Funds raised will benefit Habitat Okanagan's current project of 12 affordable homes in Lake Country. (Photo: Habitat for Humanity website)

Jingle Bell Build returns to the Okanagan for a second year

Funds raised will benefit Habitat for Humanity’s project to build 12 homes in Lake Country

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan and RE/MAX Kelowna have partnered up to announce the return of its second annual gingerbread photo contest this year.

The Jingle Bell Build kicks off today, Nov. 8, and will run until Dec. 17. Funds raised will benefit Habitat Okanagan’s current project of 12 affordable homes in Lake Country.

“RE/MAX Kelowna recognizes the importance of organizations like Habitat for Humanity and the significant contributions they make in our community,” said Jerry Redman, owner of RE/MAX Kelowna. “The Jingle Bell Build is a great way for us to invest in our dynamic community and give back because every RE/MAX agent believes in bringing communities together one home at a time!”

To enter the contest, participants must submit photos of their masterpiece by email to gingerbread@hfthokanagan.ca by Dec. 3. Winners will be chosen by a panel of judges in the three submission categories: individual/family, business/club/team and gingerbread man.

Those interested can purchase a kit at the official event website and are available for pickup at ReStores in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton on Nov. 9. Kits are $25 per individual or family and $100 for groups and businesses.

Full contest details can be found on the Habitat for Humanity Okanagan website.

READ MORE: ‘A lot more excitment than fear’: The return of Kelowna’s Prospera Place

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Charity and DonationsfundraiserfundraisingKelowna

Previous story
The Burden: veterans’ injuries take toll on families and caregivers
Next story
Kamloops man killed in collision on Sicamous bridge

Just Posted

The Jingle Bell Build kicks off today (Nov. 8) and will run until Dec. 17. Funds raised will benefit Habitat Okanagan's current project of 12 affordable homes in Lake Country. (Photo: Habitat for Humanity website)
Jingle Bell Build returns to the Okanagan for a second year

A photo of Prospera Place in Downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
‘A lot more excitment than fear’: The return of Kelowna’s Prospera Place

95-year-old Rev. Dick Fletcher, a WWII veteran with the Royal Canadian Navy, lays down a wreath at the cross of the Unknown Soldier during the Field of Crosses Remembrance Day tribute’s opening ceremony at Kelowna’s City Park on Nov. 2. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Remembrance Day hours announced for City of Kelowna

File photo of Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
City of Kelowna wants to see more events at Prospera Place