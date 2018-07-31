Joe Rich Fire Department hosts annual barbecue

The family-fun event will take place Aug. 12

Joe Rich Fire Rescue will be hosting their annual Joe Rich Fire Rescue Community Appreciation barbecue on Aug. 12.

The family friendly event will happen at the Joe Rich Fire-Community Hall from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The day will include a barbecue by donation, fire-fit course for kids, an auto-extrication demonstration, silent auction and 50/50, a photo booth with real fire gear, and plenty of time to make new friends and meet your firefighters.

