Firefighters battling the Joe Rich fire near Kelowna. Image: Facebook/District of Lake Country

Joe Rich Fire Rescue looking for new recruits

Applicants must live within eight kilometres of either station

Members of Joe Rich Fire Rescue are always ready to answer the call to help their neighbours.

They’d like you to join them during the fall recruitment drive running in Oct. and Nov. Applications are now being accepted to become a member of the Joe Rich Fire Rescue Department.

Prospective members must live within eight kilometers of Station 51 at 11481 Highway 33 or Station 52 at 6550 Goudie Road. As well, they must be between the ages of 19 and 65 and be in good physical condition.

Anyone interested in becoming a paid-on-call firefighter should call 250-469-6179 and leave their name, phone number and email address.

Potential recruits will be contacted regarding the next intake and information evening. Applications and recruitment information is also available for downloading and printing on the RDCO website www.regionaldistrict.com/firerecruit.

