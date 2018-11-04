Joe Rich Fire Rescue to hold 14th annual food bank drive

For the 14th year in a row Joe Rich residents are encouraged to support the Joe Rich Fire Rescue’s annual Community food bank drive.

Sunday, Nov. 18 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., members of Joe Rich Fire Rescue will be going door-to-door throughout the community collecting food and cash donations for the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

RELATED:Dehart: The last Drive-Thru Breakfast

Residents who wish to drop off donations on Sunday can do so at either the Joe Rich Community Hall (11481 Highway 33 East) or Station 52 (6550 Goudie Road). Both facilities will be open to accept donations during the community food bank drive.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.