Joe Rich firefighters look to extinguish hunger

They look to fight hunger with pancakes this Father’s Day

When they aren’t putting out fires, they are extinguishing hunger.

The Joe Rich Fire Rescue will be hosting a Father’s Day pancake breakfast and car wash on Sunday.

The annual Father’s Day tradition will feature Chief Ben Wasyliuk flipping pancakes while his crew wash vehicles throughout the day.

The event will take place between 9:00 am and 12:00 noon on Father’s Day, June 17th at the Joe Rich Fire-Community Hall, 11481 Highway 33.

Breakfast and car washing services are by donation,with all the proceeds going towards the Joe Rich Fire Rescue Equipment Fund.

