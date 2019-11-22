JoeAnna’s House officially opens

The house was lit up for the holidays in opening party

Hundreds of community members came to see JoeAnna’s House officially open on Thursday night (Nov. 21).

After two years of fundraising and construction, the 20-bed house is finally ready to welcome families in need.

KGH Foundation’s CEO Doug Rankmore said the community’s generosity was incredible. He said they campaigned to raise $8 million, but the community went above and beyond to raise $10 million.

He said they wanted to open the house to the public before it became a home to out of town families.

“We wanted people to have a look at it before it became a home for people travelling for care. And this is a special project because this is a project Kelowna came together and generated over 4,000 individual gifts to make this a reality,” Rankmore said.

“And the interesting thing about it is no one from Kelowna will ever actually stay here. This is built for people from outlying communities… and it’s been built with the love and care of people from Kelowna. And that really means to me what Kelowna is all about.”

The city’s mayor Colin Basran also spoke a few words thanking the community.

“Our community saw a glaring need for a home like this, and our community came together to build it,” Mayor Basran said.

“We as a collective family rallied around this project through various events from slow-pitch tournaments to car rallies to raise funds to make sure this is going to become a reality. And all I can say is it’s great to see what’s possible – great things are possible – through the power of family.”

The house is named for Josef (Joe) and Anna Huber, founders of Prestige Hotels and Resorts. Their children wanted to have the home away from home built to honour their legacy in the Okanagan.

READ MORE: JoeAnna’s House project gaining steam

READ MORE: Kelowna woman named one of WXN Canada’s top 100 most powerful women

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RDOS approves cannabis location for Okanagan Falls
Next story
Vandals on ATV damage outdoor skating rink in Shuswap

Just Posted

Dog allegedly stolen from frontyard in Kelowna

Duke is a black five-year-old golden doodle with a white spot on his chin and chest

Where to watch the Grey Cup this Sunday in Kelowna

Find out where the best place to enjoy 107th Grey Cup come kick off Sunday at 3 p.m.

Tents on Leon Avenue a safety concern as winter approaches

B.C. law states a municipality cannot prohibit all public spaces from use as a temporary shelter

Police incident in Lake Country resolves peacefully

Traffic was backed up on the highway for several hours yesterday night

Big White named third best resort in Canada

Snowpak.com named the resort the best in the Okanagan

JoeAnna’s House officially opens

The house was lit up for the holidays in opening party

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

South Okanagan crews ready for winter road maintenance

Not all roads in the region will be cleared at the same rate

Salmon Arm women bring soccer to girls in Kenyan village

Cultural disconnections melt away with learning and laughter

Vandals on ATV damage outdoor skating rink in Shuswap

Damage delays preparations for ice surface in community park

LETTER: Phone scam has become annoying

Summerland woman has had repeated calls about refund

Columbia River Treaty: ‘It is going to get tough’

B.C. negotiator tells Nelson meeting that talks are cordial, so far

Summerland Festival of Lights will have schedule changes

Fireworks will begin earlier in the evening on Friday, Nov. 29

Okanagan’s Vasek takes Canada to semifinals

Davis Cup in Madrid

Most Read