Journey Home hosting film fest as part of Homelessness Action Week

The film ‘Us & Them’ will be screened across the Okanagan

The Central Okanagan Journey Home Society will screen a documentary on homelessness later this month.

Showings of the film, Us & Them, will be free to attend across the Okanagan as the Journey Home Society recognizes World Homeless Day on Oct. 10 and Homelessness Action Week Oct. 13 to 19. The film provides an opportunity for viewers to reflect on stories, perceptions and the challenges in finding a safe and affordable place to call home.

“These community events are an opportunity for all of us to recognize the stigma and discrimination experienced by people who have, or are currently experiencing homelessness,” said Dr. Kyleen Myrah of Journey Home.

“We want to break through the misconceptions about why people find themselves without a home and encourage our communities to come together to develop and support solutions with understanding, empathy and compassion.”

The film will be screened on Oct. 10 at three Kelowna locations, one in West Kelowna and two in Penticton. Get free tickets here.

The film’s co-director, Krista Loughton, will join Journey Home and members of Kelowna’s Lived Experience Circle on Homelessness at a viewing at First Mennonite Church in Kelowna for a panel discussion after the film.

Homelessness has been a pressing issue throughout the Okanagan in recent years. The six showings through the Okanagan are part of the Journey Home efforts to mobilize the community from complacency to action with homelessness.

“Imagine the impact we can have in our communities by sharing the experience of watching this film and discussing what comes to the surface for each of us,” said Dr. Myrah.

“We hope that it has the potential to ignite a groundswell of awareness, compassion and support for the work that we, and so many other organizations, do to address homelessness and all the social complexities surrounding it.”

Journey Home invites more of the community to host their own screening of Us & Them. Information here.

