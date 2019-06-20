Judge prohibits Princeton man from going home when he is drunk

In an unusual move, a provincial court judge made an order last Thursday that prohibits a Princeton man from consuming alcohol or being intoxicated in the presence of his sister.

Jesse Tomusiak, 18, entered into a peace bond to settle charges of causing fear of injury or damage to another person.

Court heard that in March 2019, Tomusiak was intoxicated and became angry with his sister when she refused to purchase cocaine for him.

She was hit in the face and on the back of the head.

Crown and defense counsel made a joint submission on the specifics of the bond’s conditions, however it initially stymied Judge Michelle Daneliuk as the pair share a residence.

“I don’t think I can prohibit a person from going home if he’s intoxicated. I mean, what is he going to do, sleep on the street?”

She eventually ordered Tomusiak to abstain from alcohol altogether for six months, due to his age, and then to have no contact with this sister if he has been drinking for another six months.

“As long as you are very clear, you are saying you agree if you go out drinking you are not to be coming home,” she told Tomusiak.

“Frankly I will put it this way, you are very lucky the crown didn’t pursue a criminal charge.”

Judge prohibits Princeton man from going home when he is drunk

