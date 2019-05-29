(File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

A Quebec judge has ruled that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. is headed to trial on charges of fraud and corruption.

The decision is the latest step in criminal proceedings that began last fall after the Montreal-based engineering and construction giant failed to secure a deferred prosecution agreement, a kind of plea deal that would have seen the firm agree to pay a fine rather than face prosecution.

Over the past four months, SNC-Lavalin has found itself in the centre of a political controversy following accusations from former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould that top government officials pressured her to overrule federal prosecutors, who had opted not to negotiate a deferred prosecution agreement with the company.

SNC-Lavalin and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have argued that a criminal trial could trigger the company’s exit to the United States and the loss of thousands of jobs.

The RCMP has accused SNC-Lavalin of paying $47.7 million in bribes to public officials in Libya between 2001 and 2011. The company, its construction division and a subsidiary also face one charge each of fraud and corruption for allegedly defrauding various Libyan organizations of $129.8 million.

The company can choose a trial by jury or by judge alone. Prior to that, it can opt to apply within 30 days to the Superior Court of Quebec to have Wednesday’s lower court decision quashed.

READ MORE: ‘A line … was crossed’ in SNC-Lavalin affair, says New Democrat MP

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon man arrested for allegedly driving while impaired after collision with pedestrian
Next story
Mueller cites ‘systemic efforts’ to meddle in election

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The sun is here; high of 31 C

Environment Canada forecasts sun and heat Wednesday

Six-foot-five volleyball star joins UBC Okanagan

Owen Cotito joins UBC from Kamloops’ Sa-Hali Secondary

The search for body of missing Kelowna kayaker continues

Zygmunt Janiewicz, 71, was reported missing on May 17

No charges for threat to Kelowna’s mayor

B.C. Prosecution Service declines to lay charges after man calls for mayor to be shot

3 car pileup slows traffic on Acland

No reports of injuries, more to come

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

Vernon man arrested for allegedly driving while impaired after collision with pedestrian

The incident took place around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 32nd Street.

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

Bank of Canada holds rate, says numbers reinforcing view slowdown was temporary

The central bank, as widely expected, kept its trend-setting rate at 1.75 per cent Wednesday

Air Canada ‘anticipating a normal day’ after system-wide outage resolved

Passengers asked to check their flight status just in case

Woman pulled from burning building at Riva Ridge

A fire took place at around 7 a.m. Wednesday

Cyclist struck by truck on Alexis Park Drive in Vernon

The incident took place around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday morning

Top Canadian chef opening second restaurant in the Okanagan

Chef Victor Bongo has teamed up with Serendipity Winery

Most Read