Marrisa Shen, 13, was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017. (Police handout)

Judge says it’s up to B.C. government to fund translator for murdered teen’s mom

The mother of a 13-year-old girl found murdered in a park in Burnaby, B.C., has requested a Mandarin translator

The mother of a 13-year-old girl found murdered in a park in Burnaby, B.C., has requested a Mandarin translator so she can understand court proceedings, and a judge has recommended the province fund that request.

The mother’s lawyer, Esther Kornfeld, told the court her client’s friend translated proceedings last month after a man accused of the crime made his first appearance.

Ibrahim Ali was back in court today, but Marrisa Shen’s mother wasn’t in the gallery that was packed with supporters of the family of the girl who was found dead July 19, 2017.

READ MORE: Man charged in 13-year-old B.C. girl’s killing

READ MORE: More cameras, police coming after Marissa Shen killed in Burnaby park

Provincial court Judge Harbans Dhillon told Kornfeld she didn’t know if she could “bind the hands of the minister” who could provide funding for a court-certified translator.

Ali, a Syrian national who stood as an Arabic translator interpreted proceedings, is scheduled to return to court Nov. 23 to allow Crown counsel time to put together disclosure material.

Outside court, supporters of Shen’s family lined the street holding up signs calling for justice.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon RCMP impound truck going 55 km/h over limit
Next story
UPDATED: Kelowna teen’s petition to end food waste in Canada reaches 150,000 signatures

Just Posted

UPDATED: Kelowna teen’s petition to end food waste in Canada reaches 150,000 signatures

Justin Kulik will present his petition to the Ministry of Agriculture on World Food Day

Victory for Seattle players with Kelowna roots

The Rockets lost 9-6 to the Seattle Thunderbirds Wednesday night.

Kelowna candidates talk about climate change

Candidates answer the question: Is the city doing enough, and what more needs to be done?

Watch: Kelowna man bowls perfect game

Terry Tremblay threw a perfect game at McCurdy Bowling Center in Kelowna on Oct. 8.

$20,000 to Kelowna hospital put towards for youth with mental illness

Kelowna General Hospital’s courtyard has been revitalized

VIDEO: Drag story time a hit at B.C. childcare centre

Nelson’s Kootenay Kids invited a local performer to read to its kids

Alberta government says it would front $700M for Calgary Olympics

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion

Vernon RCMP impound truck going 55 km/h over limit

The vehicle was observed travelling north bound at allegedly 155 km in a 100 km speed zone.

Judge says it’s up to B.C. government to fund translator for murdered teen’s mom

The mother of a 13-year-old girl found murdered in a park in Burnaby, B.C., has requested a Mandarin translator

Bench made out of hockey sticks honours Humboldt Broncos at B.C. rink

Former NHLers, hockey moms, and local firms created the memorial.

High demand: Hiring undocumented B.C. construction workers even hurts those who obey rules

Consequences of hiring workers illegally exceed risks taken by workers and companies that hire them

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Fire destroys South Okanagan home

Crews responded to the blaze at about 10 p.m. on Oct. 11

Speed limit hikes caused more fatalities on B.C. highways: Study

A new study from UBC says the increased rural highway speed limits in British Columbia led to more deaths on our roads.

Most Read