July Mountain wildfire burns 4,300 hectares

After 23 days, a massive wildfire north of Hope has burned more than 4,000 hectares.

The July Mountain wildfire has grown to 4,392 hectares as of Thursday, Aug. 5.

The fire is currently classified as out of control. Air tankers have been fighting growth on the fire’s northeast flank while firefighters on the ground have been able to keep the fire from moving toward Murray Lake. The Coquihalla Highway is not under immediate threat from the July Mountain fire as the blaze has kept about a kilometre away from the road. However, there could still be impact to travel in the area.

RELATED: July Mountain wildfire grows to 1,800 hectares

Lightning is the suspected cause of this fire.

The evacuation order for 25 properties in Electoral Area N remains in effect. For more information concerning the order, please contact the Thompson Nicola Regional District at 250-377-7188.

As of Thursday, there are 16 firefighters, two helicopters and four heavy equipment units working to bring the July Mountain wildfire under control.

@adamEditor18

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021