June snowstorm slams Okanagan Connector

A June snowstorm caused a couple accidents on the Okanagan Connector Sunday, June 7, between Kelowna and Merritt.
Two vehicles went off the road, down a steep embankment after ice and hail hit Highway 97C shortly after 5 p.m.
Others were at a crawl trying to get over the summit between Loon Lake Lodge and Elkhart.
While winter tires are mandatory on highways from October to May, the Connector experiences high mountain weather changes which drivers should be prepared for.
