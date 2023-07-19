Juno Award winning group, Indigenous Roots, are the headline act for Music in the Park in West Kelowna Friday, July 21 2023. (Facebook)

JUNO Award winning group to headline West Kelowna’s Music in the Park

Digging Roots is the husband and wife duo of Raven Kanatakta and ShoShona Kish

Digging Roots, recipients of the 2023 JUNO Award for Contemporary Indigenous Group of the Year, are the featured act for West Kelowna’s Music in the Park on July 21.

The husband and wife duo of Raven Kanatakta and ShoShona Kish play a blend of folk-rock, pop, blues, and hip-hop. The group also won the Juno Award for Aboriginal Album of the Year in 2010 for their album We Are.

Kanatakta is originally from Winneway, Quebec, while Kish is from the Batchewana First Nation in Northern Ontario.

Opening Friday’s show is Layer Cake Mountain, an indie-folk band from the Okanagan featuring fiddle, guitar and banjo music.

Music in the Park is taking place at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre in Memorial Park (3737 Old Okanagan Highway) starting at 6:30 p.m.

Parking is available on Westbank First Nation lands off Carrington Court and at the corner of Old Okanagan Highway and Ingram Road.

Street parking along Old Okanagan Highway will not be available due to construction work.

