Jennifer Chan, front centre, the sister of late Vancouver Police Const. Nicole Chan, who died by suicide in 2019, returns to a coroner’s inquest, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Jennifer Chan, front centre, the sister of late Vancouver Police Const. Nicole Chan, who died by suicide in 2019, returns to a coroner’s inquest, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Jury makes 12 recommendations following inquest into Vancouver officer’s suicide

Mandatory yearly psychological check-ins recommended for all officers in wake of Nicole Chan’s death

A coroner’s jury has made a dozen recommendations for the British Columbia government and Vancouver police, including that all the department’s officers receive mandatory yearly psychological check-ins regardless of rank or what department they work in.

The unanimous recommendations from the jury follow seven days of testimony at the inquest into the suicide of Vancouver police Const. Nicole Chan.

The inquest heard that Chan died in January 2019 during a mental health crisis after having relationships with two senior Vancouver officers, one of whom allegedly “extorted” her to continue a sexual relationship.

While a coroner’s jury can’t place blame, its job is to provide recommendations to prevent deaths in similar circumstances.

The jury suggested the Vancouver Police Department recognize rumours and gossip as an example of unprofessional behaviour in its respectful workplace policy, and ensure all officers attend mandatory, rigorous in-person training on that policy.

The jury also asks the minister of health to consider integrating a database containing medical records of patients who have suicidal ideations across all health authorities.

Inquestmental healthPolice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
MPs vote unanimously to have Canada resettle 10,000 displaced Uyghur people
Next story
Petition looks to change face of protests in Kelowna after ongoing ‘nuisance’

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: Water back on for Kelowna’s Dilworth mountain residents

An anti-vaccination protest takes place in downtown Kelowna over the summer months. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Petition looks to change face of protests in Kelowna after ongoing ‘nuisance’

The BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Estate Winery in Lake Country is one of the top 100 most beloved restaurants in Canada in 2022, according to OpenTable. (50th Parallel/Facebook)
2 Okanagan restaurants make top 100 most romantic list, just ahead of Valentine’s Day

Kelowna’s newest brewery, Buffalo Rouge Brewing, is set to open in the spring. (@buffalo.rouge.brewing/Instagram)
Kelowna couple sets down roots in turning vegeterian food truck into brewery