Kalamoir Regional Park re-opens to vehicles

The waterfront park in West Kelowna is no longer a fire risk

On Friday morning, vehicles will once again be allowed access to Kalamoir Regional Park.

With cooler temperatures and after consulting with West Kelowna Fire Rescue, the Regional District will be lifting its restriction on vehicles that started July 20 when the fire hazard was high to extreme. The almost 27-hectare waterfront park in the Lakeview Heights area of West Kelowna is accessed by a steep, narrow road.

“We appreciate all those who followed the on street parking restrictions while vehicles were prohibited from entering the park.” Bruce Smith. communications officer said in a press release.

Residents are reminded that smoking and campfires are not allowed at any time in any regional park.

Kalamoir Regional Park re-opens to vehicles

