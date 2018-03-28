Kamloops this Week

Kamloops driver fined twice within 45 minutes for using cellphone

One driver in Kamloops could be out more than $1,000 after they were busted for distracted driving

  • Mar. 28, 2018 3:31 p.m.
  • News

— Kamloops this Week

A Kamloops motorist took a big hit to the pocketbook and could face a driving prohibition after being busted twice for distracted driving in a 45-minute span on Tuesday.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said an officer spotted and ticketed a driver using a cellphone — an offence with a $368 price tag.

“Approximately 45 minutes later and only a few blocks away, the same officer noticed the same driver using their cellphone again and another traffic stop was conducted,” she said.

RELATED: Kelowna cops crack down on drivers using cell phones

The driver was issued a second violation ticket for using an electronic device, with another fine of $368.

According to Shelkie, taking demerit points into consideration, the two tickets could cost the driver $1,431.

“As well, his driver’s licence may be reviewed by the superintendent of motor vehicles and he could face a possible prohibition from driving,” she said.

The double ding in fines followed news that Kamloops Mounties issued 74 tickets for distracted driving while set up at five locations in the city this month.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. company denies link to Facebook data scandal
Next story
West Kelowna not giving up its fight against speculation tax

Just Posted

Kelowna residents provide input on 2017 wildfire and flooding season

An independent review is requesting feedback on how the province handled 2017’s fires and flooding

Rescue mission in Enderby

Vernon Search and Rescue assistance requested by RCMP

Updated: Mudslide site cleared on KLO

A mudslide occurred this afternoon on KLO Road in east Kelowna

Garbage collection fee jumping in West Kelowna

New fee of $49.74 per quarter will have to cover big jump in tipping fees at Kelowna’s landfill

West Kelowna not giving up its fight against speculation tax

Despite finance minister saying she won’t exclude the city, council wants West Kelowna out

‘Slow-motion’ mudslide a concern for Kelowna

The slide, ongoing for two years, appears caused by an unidentified groundwater source says the city

Woman, child killed in snowmobile incident west of Golden: RCMP

Police say the pair were on a guided snowmobile tour in the back country west of city

Kremlin vows to respond to diplomatic expulsions

Kremlin to respond to expulsions of more than 130 Russian diplomats

Probation for man who whipped son for eating toast too slowly

The man who hit his child with an USB cord for eating toast too slowly given a conditional discharge

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Former B.C. police detective pleads guilty to 3 sex-related offences

James Fisher made his guilty pleas at provincial court in Surrey

B.C.-born professor celebrated as mathematical ‘visionary’

Robert Langlands, described as ‘towering figure’ of modern math, has roots in White Rock

The root of the problem for B.C. man is the root

Giant willow root clogs drain at South Okanagan residence

Forum addresses housing issues

Community leaders gather in Penticton to discuss affordable housing

Most Read