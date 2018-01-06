Credit: Google Maps

Updated: Kamloops fire engulfs abandoned restaurant

The fire took place last night

Updated: 8:09 a.m.

Kamloops platoon captain David Ferguson said the building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on the scene. There was an extensive fire inside, so firefighters focused on protecting the area.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, said Ferguson. There were no services running to the building, so there would have been no normal cause of ignition, he said.

There were reports of people in the building earlier last year, but the fire department has not received any information on anyone being inside the building at the time of the fire, or in the area, said Ferguson.

The building has a few walls standing.

Original:

A Kamloops fire engulfed an abandoned restaurant last night.

On Jan. 5, at 5:23 p.m., Kamloops RCMP responded to assist with traffic control. The fire department responded to a fully engulfed structure fire of the restaurant at the North West corner of Hugh Allen Drive and Pacific Way, according to the RCMP.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man faces charges after waving pellet pistol in Kamloops

Just Posted

Incredible youth wins Big White ski pass

A young student from Kelowna’s Dr. Knox Middle School is rewarded for community effort

West Kelowna filmmaker wins award for wedding video

Nick Schafer won the 2017 Professional BC Wedding Award in November

Despite progress in the ozone layer all other problems scientists looked at in 92 have worsened

By David Suzuki A year ago, we revisited the 1992 “World Scientists’… Continue reading

Olympians to get Big White send-off Saturday

The ski hill east of Kelowna will host a party to wish the athletes well in PyeongChang next month

Kelowna area MP’s clash on Twitter

Liberal Stephen Fuhr and Conservative Dan Albas go back and forth on social media

What’s happening

Find out what is taking place in your community this weekend, with Anna Zeitner

Man faces charges after waving pellet pistol in Kamloops

RCMP responded to a call of a man waving a gun at the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society

Kamloops fire engulfs abandoned restaurant

The fire took place last night

Parnell: A few wishes for 2018

Kelowna editor Kevin Parnell says there’s a few things we all need this year

T’Birds halt Rockets home-ice win streak at 13

Kelowna falls to Seattle but celebrates Dillon Dube and Cal Foote’s gold medal with Team Canada

Son charged in death of Salt Spring Island woman

Martin Galen Vandenberg, 22, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Heather Jones

Canada wins gold at world junior championship

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Vernon woman missing

Linda Ruth Cunnington may have left to Vancouver Jan. 2

Most Read