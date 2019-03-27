Kamloops man admits to molesting stepdaughter

He pleaded guilty to sexually touching a person under 16

  • Mar. 27, 2019 9:20 a.m.
  • News

A Kamloops man cried in court on Monday while admitting to molesting his stepdaughter over an eight-month period.

The man, who cannot be named because of a publication ban protecting the identity of his victim, pleaded guilty to one count of sexually touching a person under 16.

Standing in the prisoners’ box wearing an orange prison-issued sweatsuit, the offender wept while entering his guilty plea.

Details of the incident have not been made public.

A Kamloops provincial court judge ordered the man to undergo an in-custody psychiatric assessment with a component exploring the likelihood of his re-offending.

Lawyers are slated to meet on April 29 to set a date for the man’s next appearance in court.

READ MORE: Bomb threats, gunfire, kidnapping: Drug war rocks Kamloops

READ MORE: Friends and family grieving for man killed in Kamloops shooting

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bottleneck Drive tasting rooms to open in April
Next story
Two Canadian artificial intelligence pioneers nab tech’s ‘Nobel Prize’

Just Posted

Okanagan Premier League wraps inaugural season

The indoor soccer league finishes its first season Wednesday

Regional District of Central Okanagan’s budget smaller than last year’s

The district adopted its budget during a board meeting Monday

UBC Okanagan study suggests ditching cheat days on diet

Researchers argue that those on keto diets should reconsider cheat days

Kelowna seniors hopefully cautious after federal funding highlighted in Kelowna

Minister Carla Qualtrough highlighted funding for seniors in the federal budget

Real estate consultants predict renting in Kelowna will get easier

They say more apartments under construction will increase supply and short term rental laws will help

Pickup truck smashes car sending it flying onto its roof

The incident happened at Harvey and Gordon in Kelowna

Craigslist sale gone wrong: Richmond man robbed at gunpoint

Police are looking for the suspect after the robbery in January

Okanagan Greyhound lot bites the dust

Construction of the new Penticton parking lot will take place immediately following the demolition

Two in hospital after semi rear-ends road maintenance crew on Highway 5

Semi-truck driver issued violation ticket

Ride hailing rules leave B.C. waiting for minister’s final word

Commercial driver’s licence still an obstacle for participants

Car flies into air and lands on roof in Kelowna

The incident happened at Harvey and Gordon in Kelowna

Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’

Facebook received criticism after suspect in New Zealand mosque shootings broadcast the massacre

‘It would have killed him’: Teen cyclist avoids injury after hitching a ride on semi

Vernon police said the incident, known as skitching, could have had fatal consequences

Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative candidate forum remains one-woman show

Constituency nomination candidate Renee Wasylyk says she’ll attend even if her opponent Tracy Gray does not

Most Read