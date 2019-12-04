Ben Boltwood is the brother of David Boltwood, whose body was found wrapped in a carpet in Kamloops. Photograph By MICHAEL POTESTIO/KTW

Kamloops man believes brother was murdered

Ben Boltwood feels his sibling found dead in Kamloops may have been killed

  Dec. 4, 2019
  • News

Kamloops this Week

As Kamloops Mounties continue to investigate the suspicious death of 66-year-old David Melvin Boltwood, his brother has been making an effort to honour his memory.

David Boltwood’s body was found on Nov. 29 rolled up in carpet, next to a dumpster in an alleyway behind 170 Carson Cres. on the North Shore.

On Tuesday, his brother, Benjamin Boltwood, could be found dancing to music in front of a wreath he laid where David’s body was found.

Boltwood has been coming to the site for the past two days to pay his respects since laying the wreath and, while he doesn’t plan to visit every day, he said he will attend whenever he gets emotional and he feels he needs to be here.

“It’s a spiritual connection,” Benjamin said. “I know my brother wouldn’t want me to be sitting in a room crying my face off.”

Benjamin said he has noticed people have added trinkets to the memorial, which he said warms his heart.

“This is now sacred ground,” Benjamin said.

READ MORE: Eyewitness hears 19 shots fired in Westwold police incident

He said David did a lot for him when they were growing up, describing him as a loving brother.

“He’s the only person on this planet that’s ever loved me,” Benjamin said.

David was often seen in various North Shore locations, often in a wheelchair. His last contact with police was on Nov. 4.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay said evidence indicates David’s body had been next to the dumpster for five days, since Nov. 24.

His identity was disclosed by the police service, which typically does not disclose the identity of deceased people, in order to advance its investigation.

“We do not know where Mr. Boltwood has been staying and investigators are interested in confirming a time line of his whereabouts,” Pillay said.

“If you know where David Boltwood was staying between Nov. 4 and Nov. 29, please contact the RCMP.”

Although RCMP initially reported the death as a criminal matter, Pillay said it is too early to know if Boltwood’s death is the result of a criminal act.

“However, it is clearly a crime to dispose of human remains in this manner. To those involved in moving David Boltwood to this location, I urge you to come forward to investigators,” he said.

Benjamin said David had come to Kamloops in the summer to visit him and, despite attempts to find him lodging, David ended up homeless, bouncing between Royal Inland Hospital, the RCMP detachment and homeless shelters in the city.

Looking back, Benjamin said he feels horrible about not being able to support his older brother with housing, but noted he was under the assumption he couldn’t have David stay with him due to conditions he has with his accommodations.

“He had been looking after me my whole life, but I felt trapped because of my situation,” Benjamin said.

READ MORE: Former student sentenced for calling in bomb threat to Kamloops school

When he heard how his brother had died, Benjamin’s first thought was that he had frozen to death while sleeping outside.

But after learning how David was found, and knowing his brother could get under people’s skin, Benjamin suspects someone may have killed him accidentally in a fit of rage.

“He didn’t wrap himself up in the carpet and roll out here,” Benjamin said.

He added he hopes anyone with information about how David died will come forward, especially if they heard or saw signs of a struggle.

Anyone with information on the circumstances of Boltwood’s death, or with knowledge of suspicious activity in the area, is urged to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

