Kamloops man charged in pellet gun incident

“This male was reported to being waving a handgun around, threatening people inside the premises…”

A Kamloops man is facing several firearms charges after allegedly waving a gun at the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society.

Joadth Michael Anderson, 32, from Kamloops appeared before a Judicial Justice on Jan 6 and was remanded to appear in Kamloops Provincial Court on Jan 8 on Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Pointing a Firearm and Failure to Comply with a Probation Order.

These charges are for an incident that occurred last week at 125 Palm St, Kamloops, said Staff Sgt. Edward Preto, in a press release.

At 1:44 p.m. Jan. 5, Members of Kamloops RCMP responded to a 911 call of male inside the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society building at 125 Palm St. Kamloops.

“This male was reported to being waving a handgun around, threatening people inside the premises. The suspect was located a block away by members responding and he was taken into custody without incident,” said Preto.

“Kamloops Police Dog Services also attended and conducted a search for the handgun.”

A pellet pistol was located by the police dog – Fargo. This pellet pistol is an exact replica of 9mm semi automatic pistol and it is difficult even for persons familiar with firearms to identify it as such.

The suspect is facing a variety of charges and is being held for a bail hearing tomorrow in Kamloops.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Kelowna council looking at another big-ticket biffy
Next story
Fatal hit and run closes Highway 5

Just Posted

Kelowna council looking at another big-ticket biffy

City staff recommend spending $674,000 to replace the washrooms at Boyce-Gyro Beach Park

UPDATE: Missing sledders located safely on Boulder Mountain

RCMP say they’re both cold, but in good overall health

Community Leader Awards: Diane Entwistle

The Kelowna Capital News honours those that give back to the community

Olympians get royal send-off at Big White

Some of Canada’s Olympic athletes were wished well by 6,000 people prior to 2018 games in Korea

Rockets’ Cal Foote lands in Kelowna with gold

Foote returned to Kelowna Saturday, Dillon Dube home to Alberta after Canada’s win at world juniors

Furry friends surprise Silver Star Skiers

Pack of Bernese Mountain Dogs visit the village to promote SPCA fundraiser

Former hostage Joshua Boyle appears in court

Boyle is facing 15 charges, including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement and causing someone to take a noxious thing

Fatal hit and run closes Highway 5

Highway 5 was closed in both directions Sunday evening after a body was found on the highway

Winter Classic Hockey Jamboree wins big for BC Children’s Hospital

This event started four years ago and has taken more momentum every year.

Foote felt support from Canadians on road to gold

Rockets’ teammates Cal Foote and Dillon Dube gold with Canada at world juniors in Buffalo

#TimesUp: Stars don all black on the Golden Globes red carpet

Hollywood came out in full force for the Golden Globes

Rockets rebound with win over Calgary

Kelowna bounces back from home-ice loss Friday to down Hitmen Sunday in WHL action

Two Spanish skiers rescued after four days lost in B.C. backcountry

Ski resort notified RCMP after guests failed to check out

Team Mellof moves into top spot

Stolairus Aviation leads Kelowna’s Super Curling League standings

Most Read