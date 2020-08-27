Kamloops man driving stolen vehicle arrested in Kelowna

A Kamloops man was arrested in Kelowna early on Wednesday morning, Aug. 26.

Kelowna RCMP said just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a complaint of a red Toyota Rav 4 driving erratically around Springfield and Hollywood Roads. When officers located the vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop, the driver fled the area dangerously.

Officers did not pursue the driver due to public safety.

The detachment received numerous complaints about the same vehicle a short time later. Officers located the vehicle abandoned on Burtch Road.

The RCMP’s Police Dog Services attended and located the 50-year-old Kamloops man a short distance away. He was immediately taken into custody.

Police have also determined the vehicle was reported stolen in Calgary on Aug. 20.

“The behaviour of this driver was extremely reckless and posed a danger to everyone he met,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“We would like to extend our thanks to all the citizens who assisted us in apprehending him by calling and reporting. This information helped us narrow our search area and get this dangerous driver off the road quicker.”

The man has now been released from custody on conditions for a future court date. The RCMP will not be releasing his name as the investigation is ongoing. The case will be referred to B.C. Prosecution Service for review and charge approval.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

