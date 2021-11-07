A crash involving two pickup trucks on the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous Saturday, Nov. 6, killed a man from Kamloops. (Black Press - file photo)

Kamloops man killed in accident on Sicamous bridge

Two pickups collided shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7

  • Nov. 7, 2021 4:30 p.m.
  • News

One person was killed in a collision involving two pickup trucks on the Trans-Canada Highway at the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous Saturday, Nov. 6.

The accident happened at 7:38 p.m. Sicamous RCMP and BC Highway Patrol-Revelstoke responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation has revealed an eastbound pickup crossed into the path of truck heading westbound. The male driver and sole occupant of the eastbound truck, a 52-year-old Alberta resident, was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the westbound truck, a 48-year-old man from Kamloops, died at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dash camera video is asked to call the B.C. Highway Patrol-Revelstoke at 250-805-2111 and quote file number 2021-5409.

No further information is available at this time.

