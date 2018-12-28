Kamloops man latest Lotto Max winner

Kamloops resident Joseph Kristmanson normally chooses his own lottery numbers whenever he buys a ticket. This time he didn’t, and he’s sure happy about it. Using the Quick Pick option, Kristmanson matched all seven numbers to win a $1 million Lotto Max Maxmillion prize from the Dec. 21, 2018 draw.

Kristmanson purchased and checked his winning ticket at General Grant’s Convenience Store on Fortune Drive in Kamloops.

“I was checking a bunch of tickets. I couldn’t believe it,” said Kristmanson. “The retailer was stocking milk beside me and noticed I had won. She was so excited for me.”

Kristmanson has been playing Lotto Max regularly since it came out in 2009.

“I play all the other games too. I do choose my own numbers such as my birthday and year, but not this time. Sure glad I didn’t,” he said, adding that he hasn’t had much time to think about what he’s going to do with all the money. “The first thing I did was call my close friend. He thought I was kidding.”

Despite his calm demeanor regarding the win, Kristmanson does have some travel plans in the mix.

“I’d like to go to Australia and I think I will plan something for the New Year,” he said, noting that the spirit of the giving season is still upon him. “I will definitely be donating some of this win and help those that I can.”

Kristmanson is among 39 British Columbians to win a Lotto Max Maxmillions prize in 2018.

