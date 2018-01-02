Kamloops man shot in leg

Kamloops RCMP deploy Emergency Response Team after a man was shot in the leg

  • Jan. 2, 2018 4:30 p.m.
  • News

Yet another shooting has hit the City of Kamloops.

This time a 40-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, inside a unit at 110 Columbia Street, on Dec. 29.

RELATED: Another shooting in Kamloops

According to Sgt Darren Michels, those inside the unit were not cooperative with police.

Two people were arrested after the RCMP Emergency Response Team was called in.

“As a safety precaution during this incident, some other units in the building were evacuated and traffic was temporarily diverted from the area,” stated Michels

RELATED: Driving charges turn to firearm and drug charges in Kamloops

The next day police executed a search warrant at the unit where the shooting allegedly took place.

Those originally arrested at the scene were released without charges and a suspect was later identified by police.

RELATED: Kamloops turf war for drug trade

On Dec. 31, RCMP arrested 25-year-old Brandon Dale Fiddick without incident. Fiddick is known to police and has no fixed address, he is now facing charges of assault and possession of a firearm.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wife rescued by husband after accident dies
Next story
Vice suspends two top executives

Just Posted

Kelowna mother met with foul play in Peru

A Kelowna mother’s family believe she met with foul play while backpacking in Peru

Accident at Highway 97 and Banks

Emergency crews have responded to the intersection of Highway 97 and Banks Road

Kelowna career criminal sentenced

Daniel Mader will spend three years behind bars for firearms offences

Green Party leader to stump for candidate in Kelowna West

Andrew Weaver will attend a number of events, including a townhall meeting in Westbank Thursday

Hundreds gather for Kelowna polar bear dip

More than $7,800 was raised for CRIS Adaptive Adventure

Fundraising flights take off from Kelowna’s airport

Give Hope Wings will take three pilots in two small planes to 20 countries in the Americas

Kamloops man shot in leg

Kamloops RCMP deploy Emergency Response Team after a man was shot in the leg

Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Vets see an increasing number of dogs sickened by marijuana

Veterinarians warn they are seeing an increase in dogs sickened after ingesting marijuana

No-cost medical abortions ‘a game changer’ in B.C. women’s health care

Mifegymiso used to cost about $300 out-of-pocket

Cops say suspect tried to drown police dog during chase

RCMP on Vancouver Island chased a 29-year-old man through the woods for hours

Wife rescued by husband after accident dies

Vernon’s Caroline Koenig succumbed to complications from her Dec. 4 accident on Dec. 22

Ex-hostage Joshua Boyle charged with sex assault, assault, forcible confinement: lawyer

Boyle and his wife were taken hostage in Afghanistan in 2012 and freed in 2017

Letter: Thanks for compassion in search for Mom

Kelowna letter-writer says they had a scare before Christmas when Mom went missing

Most Read