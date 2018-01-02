Kamloops man shot in leg

Kamloops RCMP deploy Emergency Response Team after a man was shot in the leg

Yet another shooting has hit the City of Kamloops.

This time a 40-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, inside a unit at 110 Columbia Street, on Dec. 29.

According to Sgt Darren Michels, those inside the unit were not cooperative with police.

Two people were arrested after the RCMP Emergency Response Team was called in.

“As a safety precaution during this incident, some other units in the building were evacuated and traffic was temporarily diverted from the area,” stated Michels

The next day police executed a search warrant at the unit where the shooting allegedly took place.

Those originally arrested at the scene were released without charges and a suspect was later identified by police.

On Dec. 31, RCMP arrested 25-year-old Brandon Dale Fiddick without incident. Fiddick is known to police and has no fixed address, he is now facing charges of assault and possession of a firearm.

