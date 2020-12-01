Jessie Simpson’s mother is asking for Christmas cards to cheer her son up this holiday season. (Sue Simpson - Facebook)

Jessie Simpson’s mother is asking for Christmas cards to cheer her son up this holiday season. (Sue Simpson - Facebook)

Kamloops mom asking for Christmas cards for son severely injured in a 2016 assault

Jessie Simpson was beaten with a baseball bat in 2016 and now lives in a long-term care facility

Kamloops mother Sue Simpson wants to bring holiday cheer to her son as her recovers from his most recent surgery.

Sue and her son, Jessie, are currently at Vancouver General Hospital for some corrective surgery for the 23-year-old.

Jessie was coming home from a house party in 2016 when Kristopher Teichrieb beat him with a baseball bat, causing severe and lifelong injuries to the boy.

After an emergency brain surgery, Jessie was in a coma until 2017 and was discharged from the hospital in April 2018. Now, he lives in a long-term care facility where he receives round the clock care.

With the holiday season just around the corner, Sue said she wanted to warm Jessie’s heart.

“He’s a really strong boy. He’s gone through so much and he’s fought on. He loves people and he’s a very big people person,” she said.

“But right now, he can’t have visitors. We usually have a big Christmas party for Jessie and we invite people in the community who have helped us. But because of COVID, we can’t do that and it’s just really hard on him right now.”

Sue said Jessie loves to read, which is why she’s asking for Christmas cards this season.

“This is one way to bring joy to him and bring some quality back into his life.”

“At 23, when you can’t walk, you’re in a wheelchair in full care, wearing diapers, it’s hard. And to bring any kind of cheer to him, even if it’s just words on paper from people who love him, that will make the difference,” she said.

You can send Jessie a Christmas card at PO Box 233 Savona, B.C. V0K 2J0.

READ: B.C. man gets seven years in prison for baseball-bat attack on Kamloops teen

