Kamloops police find driver allegedly connected to hit-and-run with cyclist

Witnesses told police the truck driver stopped momentarily before leaving, without exchanging information

The driver of pickup truck that struck a cyclist on the weekend has been found.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Sascha Fesenko said police found the driver with the help of a witness to the Aug. 15 incident in Sahali, who obtained the licence plate number of the vehicle.

Fesenko said the driver of the vehicle was issued a violation ticket and charged under the Motor Vehicle Act.

At about 9 a.m. on Aug. 15, the driver of a white pickup truck hit a cyclist at Monmouth Drive and Summit Drive in Sahali.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

