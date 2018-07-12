Kamloops police officer and suspect both pepper sprayed

An officer pepper sprayed a wanted man after the suspect bear sprayed him in the face

An early morning police chase in Kamloops turned into a tit-for-tat type of scenario between a suspect and an officer.

About 9 a.m. an RCMP officer discovered a man on a beach near the Thompson River who was wanted for breach of probation.

While trying to arrest the man, the suspect took off running and the officer followed.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, at one point the suspect turned and bear sprayed the officer in the face.

“The foot chase continued where the officer was able to catch the suspect in the 200 block of Tranquille Road,” she stated.

At this point the officer dispersed his own eoresin capsicum (pepper) spray on the suspect and subdued him.

Traffic on Tranquille Road was delayed for a short time during the Kamloops’ morning commute while BC Ambulance tended to both the officer and the suspect.

Neither received any injuries.

Other police officers took the 26-year-old Kamloops man into custody.

All information will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service who will determine any charges in addition to the breach of probation charge.

